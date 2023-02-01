Catherine, Princess of Wales doesn't think Prince William will be buying her flowers this Valentine's Day.

The royal was presented with a bouquet of hyacinths by florist Neil Ashcroft during her visit to Kirkgate Market in Leeds, and when asked if she will receive some romantic roses from the future king on February 14, however, she doubts William will buy her the traditional symbol of love.

The seller asked her: “William will be buying you some roses?”

Ashcroft said: “I suggested William will be buying her roses and she said, ‘I don’t think he will do’.”

Catherine was visiting the area as she launched her new campaign on early years development.

The 41-year-old royal says that not enough attention is paid to the "critical importance of our early childhood" and how profoundly a child's first five years can shape their life.

In an open letter, the princess - who has Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, with her husband Prince William - said: "We all need to know the critical importance of our early childhood. They really are years like no others in our lives.

"I urge everybody reading this to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children. Because healthy, happy children share a healthy, happy future."

The campaign is the latest stage in the princess's efforts to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood development.

In a previous report for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she warned how the roots of adult problems - such as mental health and addiction issues - stretch back to the earliest years of life.