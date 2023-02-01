Hulk Hogan is "not paralysed" and is able to walk without a cane.

Fellow former wrestler Kurt Angle recently sparked fears for Hogan's health by declaring the 69 year old "can’t feel his lower body" after having a number of nerves severed during a back operation, but a representative for the star has now set the record straight by insisting Hogan is ok.

The spokesperson told Etonline.com: "[He is] doing well and is not paralysed ... Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humour."

The rep added that Hogan is able to walk without having to use a cane.

The statement seemingly came in response to Angle's claims on his 'Kurt Angle Show' podcast, in which the former Olympic champion said: “Hogan had his back surgery again. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So let’s use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. “So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man."

Hogan has undergone numerous surgeries over the years to fix his various injuries with his daughter Brooke Hogan revealing he had gone under the knife 25 times over the last decade.

Speaking in 2021, she explained: "We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25. He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. "That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope."