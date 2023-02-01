Paul Rudd has insisted the key to his youthful looks is getting a good night's sleep.

The 53-year-old 'Ant-Man' star has opened up about how he stays looking young and has revealed logging a solid eight hours sleep a night is crucial to looking and feeling good - even more than hitting the gym.

When asked about the secret to his "eternal youth", Rudd told Men's Health magazine: "Sleep. Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio. People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’

"The most important part of training is sleep. People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice. If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep ... "

When asked about looking younger than his 53 years, Rudd insisted other people are just being "polite".

He added: "I see some things that people are politely not acknowledging. I’m certainly happy that people don’t say the opposite. Like, God, he looks a hundred years old! It’s flattering, but at the same time, I never know what the response is supposed to be.”

Rudd went on to reveal he started taking training seriously after landing the role of superhero Ant-Man in the Marvel movie series and now still tries to stick to a healthy routine.

He also shared his diet tips explaining he eats eggs every day and his diet involves a lot of portions of salmon as well as protein shakes.