Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's relationship started off as a "rebound" romance.

The couple first met while working on the 1999 pilot episode of TV show 'Heat Vision and Jack' which Ben directed and Christine starred in - and 'The Craft' star has admitted it was very casual at first because they had both just gone through break-ups.

Speaking on her podcast 'Hey Dude … The 90s Called!', Christine explained: "We were both each other’s, I would say, like, sort of rebound relationship a little bit."

Ben made a guest appearance on his wife's show and he also opened up about the beginning of their relationship, saying: "We weren’t taking it seriously ... We had a fun time making the show and then Christine and I connected and then I went off to do a movie in New York and I invited her to come hang out."

Christine then ended up staying for the entire summer and they became a couple. They went on to marry in 2000 - a year after they first met - and became parents to two children together.

During the podcast, Ben revealed they got engaged while he was making 2000 movie 'Meet the Parents' and he noticed some bizarre parallels with real life.

Ben added: "Christine’s dad had a security company - and still does - and so it was kind of this weird parallel. He was very much like the Robert De Niro character to me."

Christine then joked: "Dad, I know you’re listening. You were not intimidating."

Ben and Christine separated in 2017 but later confirmed they were back together in early 2022 with the 'Zoolander' star admitting the reconciliation had come about during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He previously told Esquire magazine: "We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."