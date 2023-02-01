PC sales have slumped by almost 30 percent, according to research company Gartner.

The technology giant explained that global shipments totaled 65.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was, a 28.5 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 and the biggest slump the industry has faced in almost three decades.

Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner, said: "The anticipation of a global recession, increased inflation and higher interest rates have had a major impact on PC demand. Since many consumers already have relatively new PCs that were purchased during the pandemic, a lack of affordability is superseding any motivation to buy, causing consumer PC demand to drop to its lowest level in years."

The tech boss went on to explain that a "slowing economy" is also to explain the downturn in the sales of personal computers - which included both desktop and laptop variations - , noting that consumers are likely to have "delayed" purchases and the market will not return to "normal" until 2024.

He added: "The enterprise PC market is also being impacted by a slowing economy. PC demand among enterprises began declining in the third quarter of 2022, but the market has now shifted from softness to deterioration. Enterprise buyers are extending PC lifecycles and delaying purchases, meaning the business market will likely not return to growth until 2024.”

According to the research, Lenovo came out on top with shipments 15,663 across the fourth quarter of 2022 and an overall 24 percent share of the market, whilst HP Inc came a close second with 13,216 and a market share of just over 20 per cent and Dell rounded off the top three with 10,884 against a 16 percent share of the market, but all three of the tech giants have faced an overall drop in PC sales.