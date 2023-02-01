Priyanka Chopra Jonas says drinking "litres of water" each day is her top beauty tip.

The Miss World 2000 winner insists hydration is one of the key components of her beauty regime and she insists that anyone who ups their daily intake of H20 will soon see the benefits in the mirror.

She told HELLO! magazine: “Drink water. It’ll change your skin. If you drink litres of water and flush out all the toxins, you’ll see you skin flourish. And getting a good night’s sleep. If you’re rested and hydrated, your skin, your make-up, everything will look better.”

The 40-year-old Indian actress - who made her name in Bollywood before cracking Hollywood – also shared some of her other daily cosmetic routines.

The 'Baywatch' star says her signature scent changes daily depending on what mood she is in.

She said: "I’m into rose at the moment, so I’ve been using the Diptyque Rose scent. I’m very moody with my scents and winter is making me feel ‘rosy’. I also moisturise my whole body, including my hands twice a day during the winter months – in the morning and at night. But hydration in any form.”

Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, made their first public appearance with their baby daughter Malti Marie on Monday (30.01.23) as The Jonas Brothers received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Awa from the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, Priyanka loves nothing more than being surrounded by loving friends and family at her home.

She said: “I love being surrounded by friends and family. I’d like a mosh pit of friends and family around for brunch! I love eggs Benedict, so definitely that.

“Brunch is my favourite meal; I could have it for dinner too. Just being with friends and family and getting in lots of laughs – that would be perfect.”