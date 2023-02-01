Pamela Anderson: I'm ageing like a fine wine

2023/02/01

Pamela Anderson “can’t wait” to get old and go grey.

The actress - who is the subject of new Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ - is now 55 and she isn’t worried about becoming a senior citizen, and is intrigued to see how her famous looks and hour-glass figure change.

In an appearance on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, she said: "I can't wait to see myself old. I always said I'd recognise myself when I was old in the mirror.

“I want to let my hair go kind of natural grey, put my little straw hat on, don't wear make-up. I mean, that's my comfortable kind of state.”

Despite forging a career based solely on her looks, the '90s blonde bombshell never considered herself attractive so finds it easy to adapt.

She added: “A lot of women, I think, that kind of are these classic beauties have a really hard time with ageing.

"I never felt that I was any kind of great beauty, ever. I always felt a little funny looking, so I don't think it's as hard for me, and I don't want to chase that, and I don't want to do all the crazy s*** to myself.”

Pamela also hit out at the ageism in Hollywood and condemned the double standards that apply to women in the entertainment industry.

She said: “When I was wearing make-up before, everyone told me not to wear make-up. Now I'm old, and now I just want to kind of let it happen.”

