NFL star Tom Brady has confirmed he's retiring "for good".

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback previously announced plans to step away from the game last year, but changed his mind just 40 days later and agreed to play another season for the team - however, Brady has now declared he's walking away from football for real this time.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram on Wednesday (01.02.23), he explained: "Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded."

He went on to insist he previously said everything he needed to last time he announced his retirement, adding: "I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all."

Brady captioned the video: "I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you."

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - winning seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs.

After reversing his retirement plans last year, Brady told People magazine his goal was to bow out while he was still on top.

He said: "I want to go out there and have my best year yet. "It requires a lot of time and focus and energy, just like everything, every detail matters. Everything's important. There are zero compromises to getting the result that we want. And it's got to be 100 percent effort by everybody to accomplish our goal ...

"I know I'm at the end. But I put myself in this position, and I want to finish strong and at the highest level."