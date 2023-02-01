Dave Bautista worries he isn't attractive enough to star in a rom-com.

The former WWE champion has made a successful transition from the ring to the big screen with roles in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies as well as 'Blade Runner 2049' and new horror 'Knock at the Cabin' but he longs to land a part in a romantic comedy - and fears he may look too "rough around the edges" to play a dreamy lead.

He told New York Post column PageSix: "I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead. I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?'"

Dave went on to explain he's never been offered a role in a romantic movie but he's not giving up on his dream just yet.

He added: "It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching."

Bautista plays Drax in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' with the character also appearing a slew of related Marvel movies, but he recently confirmed the third 'GOG' movie will be his last.

During a recent interview on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', he explained: "It’s weird, I don’t know why it’s news. I feel like it’s … so this is my seventh film as Drax, and my third 'Guardians', and it’s like our trilogy, and that’s kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. This will be the last version of our 'Guardians of the Galaxy'."

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is due for release in May.