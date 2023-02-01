Pamela Anderson is still hoping to get married again.

The 'Baywatch' star has been married six times - including two trips down the aisle with poker player Rick Salomon - but she still believes in love and has confirmed she remains open to the idea of getting hitched again if she eventually finds the right man.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the host asked: "Do you think you'll ever get married again?" and Pamela replied: "God, what a crazy question. I don't know, I hope so."

Jimmy then pressed her, saying: "You hope so? Oh, you want to get married again?" and the 55-year-old star added: "I hope so. I don't know. I still have a lot of life left."

Pamela's most recent marriage was to her former bodyguard Dan Hayhurst who was helping her renovate her home in Canada but the union lasted less than a year.

Their relationship was seen playing out in the star's new Netflix documentary 'Pamela: A Love Story' and Jimmy joked of the film: "You got your house remodelled, the contractor came, you married him at the beginning of the documentary. And you divorced him by the end of the documentary ... At least you know he's not going to like gouge you when he's your husband for a while, I guess."

Pamela was also able to laugh about the joke, adding: "I needed like a storyline. I needed a beginning, a middle and an end."

The actress has laid bare her life in the new documentary and she's also written a book about her experiences called 'Love, Pamela'.

Her other husbands included Motley Crue star Tommy Lee - the father of her two sons - as well as Kid Rock and movie producer Jon Peters, but Pamela later claimed her 12-day marriage to Jon was never legally binding.