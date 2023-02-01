Jake Paul still doubts that Tommy Fury will fight him.

The grudge bout is due to take place in Saudi Arabia later this month after two failed attempts to make the fight and Paul claims that he will not be totally convinced until he gets in the ring with the 'Love Island' star.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer told reporters: “Yeah, look, a part of me definitely still doubts [Fury will fight].

“And it’s scary and it’s annoying. And him not showing up to the face-to-face we were just supposed to do right now [at the press conference], it sucks. And the kid’s not necessarily reliable. But the money’s good, man, for him. So, he would just be so dumb [to not fight]."

Paul aimed a dig at his rival by suggesting that Fury's partner, influence Molly-Mae Hague, was making more money than him and also pointed out that he needs the cash now that the pair have welcomed a baby daughter together.

The American fighter said: "And I think he’s probably tired of Molly making all the money in the relationship. He’s got a kid now, so he needs to help pay for some diapers."

Paul also revealed that he has former UFC fighter Mike Perry on standby for a bout in case Fury pulls out of the clash for a third time.

The social media star said: “We have Mike Perry on standby. Let’s go Mike Perry! Yeah, he’s ready to jump in, in case Tommy pulls out.”