Mary Fitzgerald is changing her name.

The 'Selling Sunset' star has continued to be known as Mary Catherine Fitzgerald since marrying her husband Romain Bonnet in 2018 but she's now taken the plunge and filed documents to legally make the switch to be known as Mary Catherine Bonnet.

According to TMZ.com, Mary, 42, resisted making the change for almost five years because she wanted to keep her name for work purposes but she's now decided she wants to become Mary Bonnet before the couple start a family together.

The couple wed in secret in March 2018 before they started filming hit Netflix show 'Selling Sunset' and they later staged a second wedding in front of the cameras.

Mary has a son named Austin from a previous relationship but she's been open about wanting to have more kids with Romain.

Speaking last year, Mary revealed she was preparing to freeze embryos so they could undergo IVF treatment at a later date.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "We are getting ready to freeze our embryos. I feel like I’ve said this for about the past two years and, and I just keep procrastinating. I’m not really sure. I’m still up in the air if I want to have another baby or not, but I know that I don’t want him to lose out on that opportunity. So we are gonna freeze the embryos … Maybe within a couple years I’ll be ready."

She also insisted her husband will make a great father, telling the publication: "[Romain] will be incredible. He is going to be the most amazing dad, because I had some reservations going into it, because I did it on my own, but he’s going to be amazing.

"He’s so loving and responsible and thoughtful, so he’s going to be great with a kid."