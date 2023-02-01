Keke Palmer didn't know she was pregnant after accidentally messing up her test.

The 29-year-old 'Nope' star - who is currently expecting a son with footballer Darius Jackson - took a test when she first suspected she might be pregnant but it came back negative and she didn't find out until her partner picked up the pack after she discarded it and called to tell her the happy news.

Speaking on her 'Baby, this is Keke Palmer' podcast, the star explained: I feel like maybe that, maybe that I am [pregnant]. So, I took the test, and it came back negative. I didn't have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash. I just threw it in the trash."

The actress then went out to dinner and was shocked to get a phone call from Darius after he found the pregnancy test which was actually positive.

She added: "So I go out ... and we're at like, this semi-casual business dinner, but we're having some little sake and enjoying ourselves, and all of a sudden, I get a text from Darius, and he says, 'When did you take this?' And it's a picture of the pregnancy test and it's positive ... "

Keke then told her listeners that she made the mistake of throwing the test away before giving it enough time to develop.

She went on: "I didn't wait long enough! And I'm like, 'I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.' And he said, 'Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I'm buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home'.

"Soon as I come home, I, and I'm also not kidding, as soon as I come home, me and him, I do 10 of 'em back-to-back, back-to-back, to back, to back-to-back. All positive."

Keke went on to insist the pregnancy was "very much planned" and they have already thought of a name, but they are keeping their choice private for now.

She said of her son's name: "We're not saying the name, but the name for us - it gives American. It gives Black American storyline. We want it to just be like - we're not going for anything too unique. It's not about to be Stone and Sand. It's just like a nice natural. No aesthetic baby."