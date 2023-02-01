Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are locked in a fresh dispute over child support.

The former couple - who have Otis, nine, and Daisy, six, together - were told last summer that judges in both New York and California had ruled that all custody issues should be handled in Australia, but the 'Ted Lasso' actor's lawyer, Bill Beslow, has made a request that child support issues be dealt with in the Big Apple.

According to TMZ, the attorney went to court on 4 January and the judge has set a hearing date for 15 February, but the 'Don't Worry Darling' director is "baffled" by the move and wants both custody and child support to be decided in Los Angeles.

Her legal team have filed documents asking the judge to dismiss Jason's request, so all issues involving the children can be handled in Los Angeles instead.

The 47-year-old actor is said to not want to receive child support from Olivia, and he is willing to pay her a "reasonable amount", to be decided either by the two of them, or by the judge.

The 38-year-old actress-and-director recently expressed her frustration that people think she has "abandoned" her kids because she's been busy working since she and Jason split in 2020.

She said: "I share custody of my kids with my ex. People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me.

“The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.”

Olivia insisted the public does not see her with her kids as she “doesn’t let them get photographed”.

She added: “Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”