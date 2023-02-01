Gisele Bundchen has sent a message of support to Tom Brady after he announced his retirement.

The 42-year-old model was quick to send well-wishes after her ex-husband - with whom she has children Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian - shared a video on his Instagram account announcing he was quitting the NFL, almost a year after he declared he was hanging up his boots only to later change his mind.

Gisele - who divorced Tom in October after 13 years of marriage wrote under the video: “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,[praying hands emoji] (sic)"

Tom confirmed on Wednesday (01.02.23) that he is retiring from football "for good".

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback declared in a video clip: "Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded."

He went on to insist he previously said everything he needed to last time he announced his retirement, adding: "I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all."

Tom - who also has 15-year-old son Jack with former partner Bridget Moynahan - captioned the video: "I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you."

The 45-year-old sportsman played 23 seasons in the NFL with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - winning seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs.