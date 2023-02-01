Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock the 22-year age gap between himself and his wife.

The 51-year-old actor had to go to hospital before he married Audra Mari last September after injuring his back on a party bus during their rehearsal dinner and he admitted he was embarrassed to do so because he thought his lack of mobility would only highlight how much older he is than the bride.

He said: "They're already making fun of me, because I'm so much older than [Audra]. [Now,] I'm going to need a walker to go down the aisle? I'm going to need a wheelchair?”

Fortunately, the 'Shotgun Wedding' star was given an anti-inflammatory injection and pain-killing drugs so was able to make it down the aisle unaided, but ended up back at the hospital in a wheelchair the following day.

He told the new issue of America's InStyle magazine: "Imagine your first day [of marriage] you're having to wheel your husband into the hospital."

Josh - who has nine-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie - explained he was attempting the feats of a "Russian gymnast" when he injured himself.

He recalled: “I tried to hold onto one of those bars inside those buses and do a Russian gymnast and stick my feet straight out, and I did something to my lower back.

“I literally couldn't move the next morning. I could not get out of bed.”

Josh plays baseball player Tom in 'Shotgun Wedding', with Jennifer Coolidge, 61, starring as his mom Carol, with their own age gap the source of much amusement.

He said: “It was like, ‘How are you my mom exactly?'

“She reminds me of an Andy Kaufman or a Bill Murray type personality where you never quite know what they're going to do.

“She's so good at making everybody feel beautifully awkward.”