Alyssa Milano has apologised to Britney Spears.

The 'Charmed' actress got in touch with the 'Toxic' singer privately on Wednesday (01.02.23) after the 41-year-old pop star publicly criticised Alyssa for a "bullying" tweet.

A spokesperson for Alyssa told TMZ that the 50-year-old actress reached out to Britney to apologise, while sources on the 'Gimme More' hitmaker's side told the outlet she had received a private message.

It is unclear what Alyssa said in her message, though she was said to have expressed support for the blonde beauty, or if Britney reacted to it.

The 'Melrose Place' actress had tweeted to express her concern for Britney in December.

"Someone please go check on Britney Spears."

Earlier this week, the 'Womanizer' singer re-shared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote: “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!

“This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!

“Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!(sic)"

Britney has just returned to Instagram and declared she is "not having a breakdown".

The 41-year-old singer revived her page on the social media platform a week after taking it down - which prompted worried fans to call in authorities to perform a welfare check on her - and she's now shared a lengthy post insisting she has "never felt better".

In a post shared late on Sunday night (29.01.23), Britney wrote: "Since everyone thinks they know my story. Think again!!!

"A mere side of any given Sunday doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of welcoming … not a righteous reply!!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better!!!"

The singer previously slammed the fans who called police to her California home after she took down her Instagram page - insisting they "went too far".

She said in a statement shared on Twitter: "As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

"The police never entered my home and when they came to my fate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.

"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."