Chrishell Stause "definitely still thought [she] was straight" the night she kissed G Flip for the first time.

The 'Selling Sunset' star revealed last May she was romancing the non-binary singer and the couple have now recalled how they ended up smooching at a party at the 41-year-old realtor's house when her date failed to show up for the night.

Chrishell recalled: "I got stood up that night."

G Flip - who had just relocated to Los Angeles when the bash happened - added: “I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends...

“Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing.”

Chrishell admitted: "But I definitely still thought I was straight at that party!”

The former 'All My Children' star - who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley - had kissed friends before "but more for the guys' reaction".

She added in an interview with Australia's Vogue magazine: “I had no issue doing something like that, but in my head I [didn’t think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody …”

And after the first kiss, Flip asked Chrishell on a date but she replied: “I apologise for being straight.”

Shortly afterwards, Chrishell realised she felt more than friendship for the 28-year-old singer when she went to a house showing with the intent of helping the 'About You' hitmaker find a home.

Discussing how G Flip "walked up on" her in a familiar way, she recalled how she reacted: “I specifically remember because it was the same feeling you would have when somebody you have a crush on gets a little too close into your space and you get a little flush … flustered...

"For me, that bodily reaction where I was like, ‘Oh, hold on a second, that’s familiar,’ that was a turning point.”

At the time, the ex-'Days Of Our Lives' star was in talks to star in a dating show with the intention of finding a new man, but her attraction to G Flip had “opened my brain up to the fact that I’m attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don’t have a type, so I took that idea to the dating show and we reworked it.”

And though they were casually dating by then, the singer encouraged Chrishell to still do the show.

They admitted: “I was not letting myself fall too hard because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna have to say goodbye to Chrishell and let her go find her person on this dating show that she’s already signed up for.’”

On her part, Chrishell felt conflicted because it was “a lot to say no to” and “a really long, big deal", particularly after growing up with financial insecurity.

She said: “It was really stressing me out because I was falling in love with G, but we were both playing it kind of cool.

“It was the best ‘no’ I’ve ever given. That would’ve been a great opportunity to find someone. But this is what I was trying to find.”