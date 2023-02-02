Jennifer Lopez is selling her house for $42 million.

The 'Shotgun Wedding' actress and her husband Ben Affleck had planned to renovate the abode in Bel-Air after they got married last summer but have cancelled their plans and instead put the lavish home up for sale - for a staggering $14 million more than she paid for it in 2016, TMZ reports.

The nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom property is set in nearly eight acres of grounds, and the 12,000 sq ft house boasts an infinity pool, 30-seat screening room, 100-seat amphitheatre, gym, and a separate guest house.

The couple have been hunting for a house for over a year and are said to have seen scores of property in that time, but are yet to find their dream home so are currently living in a rental abode.

Meanwhile the 53-year-old singer-and-actress recently admitted she and Ben exchanged vows in a private Las Vegas ceremony last July because she was finding planning a lavish occasion too "stressful" and was also concerned about history repeating itself, having been engaged to the 'Argo' filmmaker almost two decades ago before they went their separate ways.

Jennifer, who reunited with Ben in 2021, said: “We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, the family was going to be there, everyone’s going to be there, and it was so stressful. A month before, and I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married.

“And it kind of all fell apart back then and this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD and I was like, ‘Is this happening?’ ”

The 'Hustlers' actress revealed Ben, 50, planned all the details of the Vegas ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

She continued: “We were so happy, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful.

“And one day Ben just said, ‘F*** it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.’ … He was like, ‘Go to rehearsal [for your show], when you get back here I’m going to have everything all set up.’”