Lauren London is still not "at peace" with Nipsey Hussle's death.

The 38-year-old actress was left devastated when her boyfriend was shot dead in March 2019 and though she is pleased by the praise she's received for her work in new movie 'You People', as well as the "success of having a job and meeting people and people showing [her] love," she admitted she still experiences "the feeling of there's one person you wished was here to watch the movie with you."

She told the 'PEOPLE Every Day' podcast: "I also don't want to give a misconception that I'm at peace and I'm walking around on a cloud.

"I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don't want to, and I'm like angry about it. And that's what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there's something else.

"And I wish he was here, so it's really a choice. And so I'm making a choice every day, but I don't wanna give off this perception that, you know, 'Oh, everything's all flowers...' But I think if you make the choice and that you're intentional with how you would like to show up in life, it could be more gentle than harsh."

While working on 'You People', Lauren forged a particularly strong bond with co-star Jonah Hill and they have bonded over "anxiety and work and grief".

She added: "He's a real genuine person and I think I would consider myself a really genuine person.

"And I think when you have a mutual respect for each other and you're both mature and grown and you really want to do good work, it created like a friendship. And outside of that, we are both from Los Angeles — we actually have a lot more in common than you would think."