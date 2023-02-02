Pamela Anderson believes her "sense of value and self-worth" stopped her becoming a victim of predatory men in Hollywood.

The 'Baywatch' actress came under fire in 2017 when she suggested Harvey Weinstein's accusers "knew what they were getting into", and she's now admitted she could take her remarks "a step further" because she was raised with the attitude that it "takes two to tango".

Speaking to Ronan Farrow for Interview magazine, the journalist asked Pamela if she felt her comments were a "healthy thought to introduce into the dialogue at that point?" and she replied: I could even take it a step further. My mother would tell me—and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with—it takes two to tango.

"Believe me, I’ve been in many situations where it’s like, 'Come in here little girl, sit on the bed.' But my mom would say, 'If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job.' That’s a horrible thing to say but that’s how I was.

"I skated on the edges of destruction, I just had this sense of value and self-worth. "

Pamela is grateful for the movement because she thinks it has helped women to set boundaries.

She added: "But I think a lot of people don’t have that or they weren’t taught that. Thank god for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful.

Previously, the blonde beauty had claimed she "learned" to never put herself in situations where she could experience sexual misconduct, as she insisted it was "common knowledge" that some people in Hollywood should be avoided.

She said in the interview: "It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately. You know what you get into if you go to a hotel room alone [with them]. I learned to somehow never put myself in those situations again and when I came to Hollywood, of course, I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense.

"Don't go into a hotel room alone, if someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave, you know?"

But she later insisted she wasn't "victim blaming", though she refused to apologise for her remarks.

She said: "This is not victim blaming. [Weinstein is] a sexist pig and a bully. [But] there are a lot of self-protection courses. There is even a well known story of suffragettes learning martial arts. Women [must be] aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them.

"It is totally hypocritical to ignore this ... [I] will not get coerced into apology."

And the following year, the 55-year-old star expressed her belief that feminism had gone "too far".

She said: "I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me.

"I'm sorry, I'll probably get killed for saying that... but my mother taught me, don't go to a hotel with a stranger.

"I think this feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave feminism is a bore... I think it paralyses men."