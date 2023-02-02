John Legend's daughter was "unintentionally" named after one of his relatives.

The 'All of Me' singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine, into the world earlier this month and although there is "a lot of [his] family" connected to the tot's moniker, the 44-year-old star insisted that wasn't the reason behind their choices.

He told E! News: "It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther.

"It wasn't intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther.'

"We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it's a lot of my family in the name."

Last week John - who also has Luna, six, and four-year-old Miles with Chrissy - shared his first photo with his youngest child.

He captioned a picture of him beaming as he cradled Esti: "Our new love."

His post came days after Chrissy shared the first public picture of their bundle of joy's face with a close-up shot of Esti.

She added: "Look at u out here lookin like a baby. (sic)"

John revealed the news on January 13 at a private concert later in the day, as he told attendees that they welcomed "the little baby this morning".

He added: "What a blessed day," and said that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he "felt energised".

In 2020, John and Chrissy lost their third child Jack, when Chrissy was 20 weeks pregnant, due to partial placenta abruption.

Speaking previously about getting pregnant again after their loss, Chrissy said: "Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant. I told [the children] very, very early."

And John added: "We're all excited and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they'll be good at being a big sister and big brother."