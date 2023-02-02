Doja Cat has called out those who mocked Britney Spears for shaving her head.

The 'Say So' hitmaker shaved her own head and eyebrows and she is not happy with people making comparisons between her bold new look and the pop star shaving her head during a breakdown in 2007, because they are "minimising" what the 'Toxic' hitmaker went through.

She told Variety: “It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimising what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life.

“Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.”

On why she decided to shave her head, Doja had said: “I just can’t believe it took my this long to be like, ‘Shave your f****** head.' “Because first of all, I don’t wear my hair out. You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out — I had like two eras where my hair would be out, like I would straighten it. There was a moment where it was natural and I don’t even wear it natural because I don’t feel like it. It’s just a f****** nightmare, dude. I’m over it. I’m really liking this.”

She added: “What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to f****** wear it out? I don’t even sport it, so I’m shaving it off. There’s no point. I’ve never felt so f****** happy, like… it’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”

Doja previously took to Twitter to take aim at those who continue to come for her buzzcut.

She tweeted: “I won a grammy and traveled the f****** globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f******* for you so that you can go home and jerk your ***** all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*** yourselves. (sic)"