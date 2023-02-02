Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown's baby has died.

The 'Bachelor Nation' star and her fiance are mourning the loss of their son Oliver, who was born on January 28th when she was 24 weeks pregnant, but he tragically "passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after".

She wrote on Instagram: "On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after. There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers."

Sarah announced in September that she was expecting a baby after the couple went through several rounds of IVF together, and she now admits that while her and Dylan's time with Oliver was "short", the pair feel "grateful" for the days she was pregnant.

She added: "Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us.

"Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.

"Oliver swam with sea turtles, he kept me company while I recovered from a broken knee, and he loved his dad’s cooking. Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio, on my lap.

"While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life.

"We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome.

Love, Mommy and Daddy"

Sarah and Dylan - who have been engaged since May 2021 - revealed in September that they were expecting.

She wrote on Instagram: "We can’t keep a secret any longer! Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy. Our little 5day embryo nestled in comfortably and is measuring in at 7 weeks old today."