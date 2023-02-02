Ben Whishaw has admitted he doesn't know if 'Paddington 3' is "happening".

Back in the summer, it was reported that 'Paddington in Peru' is set to start principal photography in 2023, and the team will film on location in both London and Peru.

However, the voice behind the titular bear has admitted he's not even seen a script yet and it's all gone "silent".

He told Collider: “I haven't read this script and I don't even know when we're due to shoot it. I don't know. I thought it would be happening by now, but I don't know. It's gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do. Maybe that just means they're still working on it, or maybe it means it's not happening, or you just don't know.”

In June, it was announced that filmmaker Dougal Wilson was replacing Paul King - who directed both 'Paddington' films - at the helm of 'Paddington in Peru'.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington.

"It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focused on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear.”

King was to remain on board with the project as an executive producer, while he also wrote the story alongside 'Paddington' collaborators Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton.

Burton teamed up with Jon Foster and James Lamont on the script.

King added: "After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure.

“Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original.

"Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

The plot and cast of the upcoming film is still under wraps, with Ben having voiced the bear in the first two movies, which saw him sharing adventures with the Brown family, led by actors Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins.