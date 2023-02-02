Alison Brie admits she "loves to streak".

The 40-year-old actress co-wrote and stars in new film 'Somebody I Used To Know' - which she wrote with her husband Dave Franco, 37, who also directed the movie - and she has revealed the cheeky inspiration behind one scene where her character strips off for a stroll through nature.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love to streak.

"We wrote it into the movie because of my passion for being nude. And it's honestly freeing every time I do it. I was streaking at the hotel before we came [here]!"

Her husband laughed: "It's true, that's true, she was running up and down the halls."

She added: "To get my energy up for the night."

In the romantic dramedy, Alison portrays a workaholic TV producer who heads back to her home town where she reconnects with her old friend and ex-boyfriend, who is now engaged which has her questioning her life choices.

Reflecting on working with his wife, whom he married in 2017, Dave gushed: "She is one of the greatest actresses ever

"And she makes my job so easy. I don't really have to say anything. She just makes me look good.

"And then also, on top of that, at the end of the day, I get to go home and I got someone to vent to, I got someone to lean on when I'm spinning out. It's amazing. It's it's all encompassing."

Alison agrees with his sentiment, noting that their real life connection only enhances their chemistry when it comes to working on set.

She added: "The emotional support component is really nice. We just love being together...

"He's my favorite director to work with. I trust him so much. And he knows me better than anyone! So it's just easy."