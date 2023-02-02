Heidi Klum hasn't ruled out adding to her brood.

The mother-four - who has Leni, 18, Lou, 13, Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, with ex-husband Seal - has days where she is broody and other days when she remembers how much it takes out of you being pregnant.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said of the possibility of expanding her family: “It depends on the day. I mean, it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times.

“And then I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again.

“Three times in a row. Again, I have an 18 [year-old], a 17 [year-old], a 16 [year-old], and a 13 [year-old].”

The German-American model - who tied the knot with musician Tom Kaulitz, 33, in 2019 - then hinted she has “waited a long time, so yeah."

Last year, Heidi's eldest child moved out of the family home to attend college in New York City.

And she admitted she panics when Leni doesn’t pick up the phone.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge worries about the teen not returning her calls now she is living without her in the Big Apple.

The 49-year-old TV star said: "It's crazy, today she had her first day in college.

“This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything. And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

Heidi shared how the parenting milestones come quicker and quicker and it doesn't get any easier.

She said: "First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that's harder."

The former ‘Project Runway’ host joked she was calling her daughter “every two hours” and how she was angling for her roommate’s contact details.

Heidi said: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn't pick up ... And then I'm going to get the number from the neighbour."