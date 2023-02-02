John Legend thinks people of colour have been "ignored and understudied" when it comes to skincare.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has launched his own unisex line Loved01 which stemmed from his desire to help and underrepresented market have "accessible and affordable" products because options are so limited.

He told E! News: "Far too often, those skin types are ignored or understudied, under researched when it comes to developing and formulating skincare products.

"And so, we all felt that was a gap that needed to be addressed and that we could create a new product whose mission was to address that gap and to do it in a way that was really accessible and affordable for people."

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old singer recently teased showering with his wife Chrissy Teigen is his secret to good skin.

Speaking about his skincare secrets, he told The Cut with a laugh: "We shower a lot together, not to get too graphic."

As well as showering with his wife, John also has two key parts of his routine to keep himself looking fresh - eight hours of sleep and drinking at least eight glasses of water a day.

He noted: "As a singer I always feel like I’m killing two birds with one stone by drinking a lot of water and resting, because I’m helping my voice and my skin.”

And he has also turned bath time into a family affair for kids Luna, six, Miles, three, and newborn baby Esti.

Reflecting on practicing self-care with their children, John said: "It’s a way for us to bond with the kids and, um, show them how to take care of themselves.”

Explaining how that inspired the Loved01 brand name, added: "It can mean you love yourself and you’re taking care of yourself, but it also means you’re passing those rituals down to your loved ones."