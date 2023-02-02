Simone Ashley is fronting Johnnie Walker's new Bold Steps campaign.

The 'Bridgerton' actress stars in a short film for the whisky brand's partnership with Diet Paratha's Family Tree Mentoring - which supports British South Asians looking to take steps in the creative industries - and she is"proud" to be a part of the initiative.

Simone - who offered creative direction on the film along with director Kajal and Diet Paratha founder Anita Chhiba - said: “I am proud to join Anita, Kajal and the Johnnie Walker team to lift up the community that I am part of — and to keep the door open for the people that follow.

"I was drawn to the ‘Bold Steps’ initiative as I know the power of seeing others who look like me at the table and in the room.”

In the campaign, the 'Sex Education' star wears a variety of looks from South Asian designers, including jewellery made by Basliq and London College of Fashion student Amaan Duffer, and a dress and matching long gloves from Khanums.

As part of the partnership, artists and designers are invited to create a limited-edition bottle inspired by their own creative expression and complying to a brief set by Simone, and the winner will receive a cash prize, one-to-one Family Tree Mentoring and the chance to see their design on an exclusive Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle.

The brand will continue to support the Diet Paratha Family Tree Mentoring programme with mentorships for five more individuals throughout 2023.

Speaking on the partnership, Diet Paratha founder Anita Chhiba said: "It’s been a privilege to continue on from the work that we have been doing with the Diet Paratha community in such a powerful way.

"Especially with the support of someone as incredible as Simone, who has broken boundaries, not only on a global stage but whose presence has given much needed hope and inspiration for people of South Asian heritage all over the world.

"We’re so proud to work with Johnnie Walker, an iconic brand with generational ties to many of our community. Our shared mission to further cultural progression and ensure authentic representation on this campaign, as well as the sponsorship of our mentoring programme, serves as a fantastic example of how brands can work with different communities, to help platform authentic stories which create meaningful change.”

To find out more about the Diet Paratha mentoring programme please visit dietparatha.com. Watch the 'Bold Steps' short film at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8B_yR71-aLw