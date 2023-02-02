Dave Bautista is yet to get "closure" following his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' exit.

The 54-year-old star will play the role of Drax the Destroyer for the final time in the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and revealed that his exit is yet to sink in as he quickly needed to start work on 'Knock at the Cabin' after finishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster.

Dave told Digital Spy: "When I wrapped on the film, it was a Friday night in Los Angeles. I wrapped on the film, and I was immediately rushed off to get on a plane to go to Philadelphia to start filming 'Knock at the Cabin' on Monday.

"So, I never really got the chance to say goodbye to everyone. There was never really that moment to kind of let it sit in, and that realisation of that closure.

"It hasn't really hit me yet. I've been talking about it but the emotions haven't hit me. And I know they will when I see the film, and when I see everyone on the press tour, and we're saying goodbye."

The former WWE star is "open-minded" about his next film role as long as he gets the chance to work alongside "talented" performers.

Dave said: "I'm open-minded to any role. I'm open-minded to any genre. I'm just open-minded about my career. It depends on what the role is. It depends on what I'm working with.

"I just want to work with very talented people... I gauge my success on the people that I'm working with. I don't need an Academy Award. It doesn't mean anything to me... Being in the conversation means something to me.

"Working with people who have won Academy Awards means something to me, because that's the way I can gauge how far I've come since I started acting."

The full interview with Dave Bautista can be read on the Digital Spy website via https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a42717688/dave-bautista-guardians-of-the-galaxy-final-scene/