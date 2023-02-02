Rupert Grint "wanted a break" from acting after finishing work on 'Harry Potter'.

The 34-year-old star - who played Ron Weasley in all eight movies from 2001 to 2011 - landed the role when he was just 11 years old, and he's now back on the big screen for the first time since 2015's 'Moonwalkers' with 'Knock At The Cabin' after limiting his acting commitments in the wake of the wizarding saga.

He told Bustle: "Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating.

“I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

Instead of chasing big Hollywood roles, Rupert instead appeared on the stage and in indie films, as well as smaller TV roles, as he was able to "fight against" preconceptions about how his life should have panned out after 'Harry Potter',

He explained: "I’ve always felt there was this expectation for us to go off the rails, follow the child star stereotype. That’s always been something to fight against.”

And he referenced an apparent "competitive element" in the public eye when it came to the way people discussed and wrote about him and his former co-stars.

He said: "‘Who’s doing what?’; people contrasting our careers. We’re all completely different and going along different paths.”

Rupert - who has two-year-old daughter Wednesday with partner Georgia Groome - has also reflected on the way he's been changed by fatherhood, taking inspiration from his daughter.

He added: "She’s obsessed with the moon. I like the moon, but I’ve never really paid it much attention. It’s an amazing thing. She’s taught me to appreciate everything again.”