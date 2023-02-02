Ashton Kutcher has apologised to Harry Styles over an awkward exchange at a karaoke party.

The 44-year-old actor and his wife Mila Kunis, 39, met the former One Direction superstar at a party hosted by their neighbour, and the 'As It Was' singer was also at the gathering.

Recalling the tale in Esquire, Ashton said: "There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbours with.

"She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and I’m just like, this is so unfair. And then this other kid gets up and he does this ABBA song."

It turned out to be none other than Harry himself, but Ashton had no clue as he approached him after his song.

He said at the time: "Man, I gotta tell you something. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good, like, really good."

Harry replied: Thanks man, thank you. I really appreciate that."

It was only after the exchange that the 'That '70s Show' star found out who he'd been talking too.

He recalled: "We go to our friend, and we go, 'God, that guy was really good'. And they’re like, 'It’s Harry Styles.' And I was like, 'Who’s that?' "

Mila then said: "It’s the guy from the boyband! He’s like a professional singer!"

Ashton felt "like a jerk" after the awkward mishap, but now he's able to laugh about the incident.

He added: "I was like, 'Oh my God, now I feel like a jerk.' He's a professional singer, and we're trying to tell him he's a good singer...

"I just really want to say I'm sorry, Harry Styles. But you're really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good."