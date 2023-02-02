Harrison Ford says Dame Helen Mirren is "still sexy" 38 years after they starred together in 'The Mosquito Coast'.

The 80-year-old actor has reunited with the 77-year-old legend in new series '1923' and he admitted working with her again was a "big draw" behind him joining the 'Yellowstone' spin-off show.

He opened up on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' after the host showed viewers a steamy photo of Harrison and Helen together in the 1986 drama and quipped: "Sexy and still sexy."

Harrison added: "She is still sexy."

The chat show host couldn't resist cheekily asking if he'd ever "made out" with the actress, but he only got a smile in response.

Stephen explained: 'I ask because I have made out with Helen Mirren. First time she came one here, first time I ever met her, she came on and plants a wet one one me. Really grabs my head. I was paralytic for about five minutes.

Harrison burst out laughing and joked: "She's out there."

The 'Indiana Jones' and 'Star Wars' icon heaped praise on her talents as an actress, pointing out the way she will fully commit to a role.

He said: "It's been remarkable to watch her. There's a lot of physical action and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do...Dame Helen Mirren."

Late last year, the Oscar-winning actress opened up on her first experiences working with Harrison on 'The Mosquito Coast' and admitted she was "very intimated" because he'd already made a name for himself as a performer at that point.

She said: "When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody. I was very intimidated, very intimidated."

But the she "learned a lot" from working with Harrison on the film and still carries some of his lessons with her now.

She continued: "But also, I learned a lot from him because I hadn't done a lot. I'd done a lot of theater at that point, I hadn't done a lot of movies. So I watched him, and he taught me a great deal about film acting that to this day [that] I'm still using."