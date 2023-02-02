Shania Twain was "pretty much dying" during a terrifying battle with COVID pneumonia.

The 57-year-old singer - who is asthmatic - has reflected on her "really bad bout" with the coronavirus and admitted the situation was "very threatening as she found herself fighting for her life when her health took a scary turn for the worse.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I had to be airvacked by a special team because nobody else would fly me to the hospital, because you can’t just pick up a COVID patient and fly them to a hospital."

Reflecting on how it developed into COVID pneumonia, she added: "Every day my lungs were filling up with inflammation. Every day... Within 12 days, I was pretty much dying."

The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' hitmaker underwent plasma therapy, which started to do its job.

She said: "Thankfully, I had plasma therapy, and it worked. On the fourth day, with plasma therapy, I had 0000.1 antibodies. I had no antibodies. I wasn’t fighting it. My antibodies were not building up, and my lungs were getting more and more full of inflammation."

She had no idea if the plasma therapy would work or not and simply had to wait for the treatment to "hopefully kick in"

She recalled: "That’s the sad thing… I think it was more the staff around me were really, really good.

"They didn’t tell me how many more days of plasma therapy that I could not respond to before I was now then on a respirator. On my way out. You know?"

Thankfully, the country pop icon was able to make a recovery and she later met a minister who reminded her about how important breathing is, and this in turn inspired her songwriting.

She has penned a new track about the experience, and explained: "[It's about] all the things that you can do with air that we take for granted — all the things that you can celebrate, like blowing bubbles and flying balloons and throwing your hands up in the air."