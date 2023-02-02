Rita Ora chose her own engagement ring.

The 32-year-old singer - who confirmed her marriage to Taika Waititi last week - has shown off her huge emerald band and delicate gold wedding ring for the first time and admitted she "guided" the 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker "in the right direction" with the jewellery.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show', she said: "'It's my first time showing my ring - I feel like you're part of my relationship because we watch you every night - is that creepy?"

Asked if she helped choose the ring, she admitted: "I may have guided him in the right direction...

"It's when you know what you want! I knew I wanted to be with him and you want it to be really right so I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted!"

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker admitted her upcoming new album was heavily inspired by her marriage last year.

She said: "I'm so excited about this music because I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point, the past two years, my life has changed so drastically.

"Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is kind of a big decision and so it got me writing again.

"I got inspired by love, even if it's cheesy... This is more than just music, it's a moment in life for me.'

Rita recently admitted the speculation as to whether she'd married or not inspired the video for her new single 'You Only Love Me', in which she plays the ultimate bridezilla.

She said: "Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.

"When the rumours came out is she, isn't she? I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn't go to plan… that's not to say that is actually what happened."