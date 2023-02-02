Daisy Ridley has "no idea" if she will return to 'Star Wars'.

The 30-year-old actress played Rey in the sequel trilogy of the iconic sci-fi franchise but is unsure what the future holds following the conclusion to the movies in 2019.

Quizzed on a potential comeback by The Hollywood Reporter, Daisy said: "Honestly, I have no idea. I feel like Rey's story ended in a wonderful way with the last film ('Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker').

"It's already been an insane three years since that film came out. I feel like quite a different person. We've all gone through a massive change in the last three years, with lots of crazy things happening."

The 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' star continued: "So I really don't know if there are plans. I just don't know. But ultimately, I loved my experience, I loved what I got to do and I love the people I got to work with."

Daisy revealed that she was plagued by uncertainty while making the films as she feared that she would "screw it all up".

She said: "On the third film, I was very present. On the first two, I was like, 'Oh my God, they've chosen the wrong person. Oh my God, I'm gonna screw it all up. Oh my God, oh my God.'

"And then by the third one, I had little time to pause. I still had moments of feeling like, 'Oh my God, am I terrible?'

"But I also knew that I worked really hard and that I was in a very safe environment with a lot of people that I already knew. So I felt very comfortable, and I really made an effort to be present every day."