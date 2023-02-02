EE has created EE Mini Movie Makers, an AR tech tool to help children to make their own movies.

To mark the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, the telecoms company have released an array of downloadable tools to enhance kids’ at home performances after data showed that 79 per cent of kids have put on a show for their parents and help create the next generation of Spielberg's.

The launch for the set - which includes four 360 degree augmented reality movie sets for those wanting to tell their best superhero, dino, space and fairytale stories- was done in collaboration with ex the Saturdays star Frankie Bridge and her seven-year-old son Carter.

The 34-year-old television personality said: "Whether it's pretending to be an astronaut in space, a Jurassic explorer or a superhero saving the world, our children so often escape reality to tell their own imagined stories, and I've definitely had to sit through some interesting ones in the past! That's why EE Mini Movie Makers is such a great initiative...it gives families the tools to be a little more creative at home and elevate those performances. Carter and I had so much fun trying this out, especially the Action AR film set which he absolutely loved! I can't wait to see the winning Mini Movie and am so excited to meet the winning family at the EE BAFTA Film Awards in February as EE's Red Carpet host."

Pete Jeavons, EE’s Marketing Communications Director said: "EE Mini Movie Makers is an exciting way to help families get swept up in the EE BAFTA Film Awards excitement at home and see what it really takes to put on an award-winning performance. The AR film sets have been designed to be used at home, connected to EE Full Fibre broadband which can cope with as many AR dinosaurs, spaceships and superheroes as those entering choose to throw at it!"

Emma Worrollo, a researcher at Children's Play said: "This new research from EE tells us that parents understand the value in creative play, recognising the benefits it has on children's confidence. Putting on performances and engaging in role play is an important part of children's play, and this campaign is a great example of how technology can be used to enhance that. It allows them step into a safe imaginary world they create themselves where they can try out alternate identities, tell stories and make sense of themselves and the world around them. And a bonus, it's often highly entertaining for parents too!"