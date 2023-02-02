Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped.

The Manchester United forward had faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault - all of which related to the same alleged victim - but Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have announced criminal proceedings have now been "discontinued", with the decision to do so "not taken lightly".

GMP's Head of Public Protection, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, said it was "only fair" to announce the news given the "significant" coverage of the case, which was due to go to trial on 27 November.

She added: "The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite the media and public's interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail."

A CPS spokesperson explained the charges have been dropped because there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

They said: "We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

"In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties.

“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

The 21-year-old footballer was suspended by his club in January last year over the allegations against him and hasn't played since.

He was also dropped by sponsors Nike and video game firm EA Sports said they had removed him from their FIFA games.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman on 30 January 2022, and days later was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

In October, he was arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions by contacting his accuser, and also charged with attempted rape.