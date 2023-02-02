Kyle Richards finds it "frustrating" when people claim she uses Ozempic for weight loss.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has addressed the speculation and admitted while she often tries to "ignore it", sometimes that can prove difficult.

She told 'Extra': "I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6am at the latest… I’m in the gym for two hours.

"I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.

“Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people.

“So don’t think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I’m doing and you’ll see changes.”

As well as keeping fans updated on her workouts, she has also stressed the importance of making sure you're eating right and getting enough sleep, while she has ditched alcohol from her diet.

Speaking out how vital it is for women to keep an eye on their heart health, she added: "I don’t think a lot of people realise that heart disease is the number one killer in women, more than cancer…

"I hear stories like Lisa Marie Presley and I thought, ‘My God, she’s not that much older than me,’ and it’s really scary.”

Meanwhile, she also weighed in on the idea of new cast members joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', and admitted she'd love to see Chrissy Teigen on board, although it's not too likely.

She said: "I’ve always said that because Chrissy’s very fun and funny, but I know she has the baby, so I don’t know. Now, I have my eyes peeled for some other people… I just want someone who’s fun and funny. I just want to laugh and have fun.”