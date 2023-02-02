Jenna Jameson has a new girlfriend.

The 48-year-old adult film star has confirmed she has split from fiance Lior Bitton - the father of her five-year-old daughter Batel - and is now romancing influencer Jessi Lawless, following months of speculation.

The pair appear together in a video shared on their Instagram accounts in which they lay in bed.

Jessi told the camera: "I guess something this hot don't stay on the shelf too long, cause I got a girlfriend baby. I'm dating Jenna Jameson, what the f***!"

Jenna captioned the post on her account: "Hopefully this is the last one. [cry-laughing face and heart emojis] #girlfriend #relationshipgoals (sic)"

The 'Private Parts' star sparked speculation she was dating Jessi last November with a series of Instagram posts of their pair getting close to one another.

In one, when her arms were seen resting against someone else's, she tagged Jessi in the post and wrote: "Menace to society."

She followed it with another a few days later showing her distinctively-tattooed arm resting against Jessi's face, and captioned the photo: "She's the one #mypringle.(Sic)"

However, at the time Jessi insisted Jenna was just helping her through a "brutal" break-up.

She wrote on her own account: "Y'all chill out I'm still single as a pringle.

"I'm healing. @jennacantlose is just helping me heal.(sic)"

The teasing posts came a month after fans questioned her on her relationship with Lior as she was in Hawaii recovering from a debilitating mystery illness, while the businessman and their daughter were in Los Angeles.

She cryptically shared a post which read: "I'm at the age where the only closure I need is knowing I deserve better."

She then captioned it: "Never forgive what you had to pray your way out of..."

And she later addressed fans who had called her out for not directly addressing the situation.

She said: "I also wanted to hit on a point about people in my comments.

"There have been some very negative reactions, but I want you to understand that I'm being cryptic because there's a child involved and right now it's important to me to keep her safe. So everything is good and I just ask that everybody be kind right now because kindness is good. We like kindness, right?"