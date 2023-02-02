Andrew Tate will remain in custody for at least another month after his appeal was rejected.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer and his brother Tristan - who moved to Romania five years ago - were arrested last month on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group, with both men denying wrongdoing.

On Wednesday (01.02.23), the Bucharest Court of Appeal upheld the decision made by a judge last month to extend their detention until February 27.

Explaining his decision at the time, the judge pointed to "the capacity… of the defendants to exercise permanent psychological control over the victims, including by resorting to constant acts of violence".

Police are yet to lay any charges on the brothers.

As they arrived at the hearing, Andrew shouted to reporters that he was innocent.

Legal advisor Tina Glandian, who was hired by the Tates to help with the appeal - argued that international human rights law was being violated by detaining them without charge for over 30 days.

She alleged that "outside pressures" impacted the case, but did not explain that those were as she addressed reporters before the appeal was rejected

She added: "So far the system has failed."

During a Court of Appeal hearing last month, former 'Big Brother' Andrew contestant argued prosecutors had only considered "small snippets" of information relevant to the case.

According to local news outlet Gandul, Tate's defence claimed the woman asked to move to Romania with him and filed her rape allegation nearly six months later when he refused to give her money to buy a €200,000 home in Moldova for her sister and to "open a bar on the beach, to play in a television show and to become famous on TikTok".

Tate claimed he allowed the woman to move with him on her own but due to her drug problem, she was told to stay with his assistant, Georgiana Naghel, who has also been arrested in relation to the investigation.

In December, the controversial influencer, his brother, and two Romanian female suspects were all arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

They subsequently appealed against the seizure of belongings, as well as the prolongation of their arrest warrants.

However, after their appeal was rejected, police will continue to hold the suspects for their full 30-day period.