Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have renewed their vows in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.

The 65-year-old comedienne tied the knot with former 'Ally McBeal' actress Portia in 2005 and the pair renewed their vows on her 50th birthday Tuesday (31.01.23) as reality matriarch Kris labelled them as a "match made in heaven."

Speaking in a video posted to Ellen's YouTube channel on Thursday (02.02.23), Kris said: "These two were born for each other, and Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions. These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they each have each other to love and cherish and grow old with."

'The Kardashians' star then invited Portia to say a few words who explained that she wanted to make her milestone birthday "special" with the ceremony and noted that her wife is the "most important thing" in the world to her as she admitted "looking forward" to doing whatever they like in the future after Ellen stepped down from the self-titled ABC chat show last year following a 19-season run.

She said: "When I was thinking about what would make my birthday special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you are the most important thing in the world to me. In front of family and friends. I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, as you do when you have a big birthday, and it all just kept leading back to you and I thought what greater accomplishment can I ever, ever, ever have than being love by someone, who is so magnificent, by someone who is as incredible as you.

"I’m just so excited for the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives.How lucky I am to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am. It’s you, thingy, it always has been. I will always love you. I am so honored to be your wife."