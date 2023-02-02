Jennifer Garner has a "special relationship" with John C. Miller.

The 50-year-old actress was previously married to Hollywood star Ben Affleck, 50, and has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old Samuel with him but is now thought to be having "a lot of fun" with businessman John, 45, after they were reportedly spotted holding hands on a walk through Santa Barbara, California almost a year after they initially broke up.

A source told PEOPLE: "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips. They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

According to the outlet, John was spotted talking to Jennifer's ex-husband - who went on to tie the knot with former girlfriend and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez, 53, in 2022 - the day after taking a stroll and the two men reportedly seen to be laughing.

CaliBurger founder John - who was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell, 43, and has two children with her - initially struck up a relationship with Jennifer in 2018, shortly after her divorce from Ben had been finalised and even though they went on to split before recently reconciling, an insider explained that dating was a "natural step" and that she will "always care" about her ex-husband.

The source said: "Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step. Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though. She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally."