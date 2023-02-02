Kyle Richards says Paris Hilton will be a "great mom."

The 54-year-old reality star - who has daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia with husband Mauricio Umansky - is the aunt of socialite Paris, 41, and following the news that she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in December, and explained that motherhood is perfect for the hotel heiress because she has always been "amazing" with her animals."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star went on to add that her other niece Nicky - who is married to James Rothschild and has Lily-Grace, six, five-year-old Teddy, and a six-month-old son whose name has not been released publicly with him - is "an unbelievable mom" and hopes that Paris will learn from her younger sister.

She told E! News: "Nicky's an unbelievable mom. She's such a great hands-on, relaxed mom. I'm always impressed by that because I was so nervous with my kids when they're a little like, ‘Oh, what if they touch this? Are they going to get sick?' And she's very relaxed and chill. Hopefully, Paris will learn from her mom and her aunt, and what she's seen with her sister and her aunts growing up."

Her comments come just days after her sister and Bravo co-star Kathy Hilton insisted that her daughter and son-in-law would be the most "amazing parents."

She said: "Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents. We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family."

Paris initially shared her baby news with the world towards the end of January by sharing a picture of the newborn - whose name has not yet been disclosed publicly - clutching her hand on Instagram and writing: "You are already loved beyond words" as the caption.