Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed as "hypertension" and "high cholesterol."

The singer and actress - who was best known for starring in 'Fame' and singing the title song of the musical movie 'Flashdance' - was found dead inside her Florida home in late November last year at the age of 63 and now TMZ reports that she died after suffering from high blood pressure and Atherosclerosis.

The outlet also went on to note that the medical examiner in Pinellas County had mentioned in the medical notes that she also suffered from diabetes.

Towards the end of last year, Irene's Judith Moose, her publicist announced her passing on Twitter.

She wrote: "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene

Cara. Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial date for her fans will be will be planned at a future date. (sic)"

Judith captioned the statement: "This is the absolute worst part of

being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll

be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. (sic)"

Cara appeared in a number of on-and-off Broadway musicals before she starred as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 film 'Fame', which centred on a group of students at the High School of Performing Arts in New York.

In the movie, Cara sang 'Fame' as she walked through the streets of the Big Apple.

Cara also won an Oscar and a Grammy three years later for 'Flashdance... What A Feeling', the chart-topping song that featured in the 1983 film 'Flashdance'.

The New York-born star was actually working on new projects at the time of her death, and her manager plans to continue with those efforts.