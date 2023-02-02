Olivia Flowers' brother has died at the age of 32.

The reality star is best known for appearing on ' hit Bravo show Southern Charm' but on Wednesday (02.02.23), it was announced that her brother Commer had passed away a few days earlier although no cause of death has been given as of yet.

Officials said in a statement: "Conner passed away on Jan. 30, 2023, at his residence located in the Isle of Palms outside Charleston, SC The manner and cause of death are pending and the local police department is investigating it. "

The outlet went on to announce that there will be a visitation on Saturday followed by a funeral service on Sunday at a funeral home in Mount Pleasant, SC, and the social media tributes were led by Olivia's co-star Thomas Ravenel.

Alongside some snaps of himself and Conner enjoying wine, he wrote on Instagram: "RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can’t rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family."

Meanwhile, Olivia's other co-star Taylor Ann Green spoke out to let Olivia and her family know that she is "heartbroken" over the massive loss.

She wrote: "Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry … please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss. We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (and all of Taylor Ann’s family).