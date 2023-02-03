Heidi Klum's father filmed her giving birth.

The 49-year-old supermodel is mother to Leni, 18, with ex-partner Flavio Briatore as well as Henry, 17 · Johan, 16, and 13-year-old Lou with former husband Seal and revealed that both her parents were present at their births, and her father captured the events on camera in case they ever want to watch themselves arriving into the world.

She said: "My dad actually filmed them. That probably sounds strange but my parents were both there when I gave birth to my kids and I wanted to document it because I thought 'If they don't wanna watch it, they can always toss it but at least they have it.' I have that right now, they're like 'Why mom?, WHy do you always have to take photos?' and I'm like 'Well, because later you're gonna wanna see the photos and if I don't take them now then obviously you won't see it.'"

Meanwhile, the 'American's Got Talent' judge is now married to guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 33, and revealed that she has set her husband the task of organizing a big party for her milestone 50th birthday in June.

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she added: "Well, I hope [I have a party]. I told my husband that he'd better get on it and it better be good. Every year, it wasn't like a big birthday so you always have like family and friends but I thought 50 was like a pretty big number so I said to my husband that I would love to have a pretty big birthday party. Do you hear me, my love?"