Shania Twain's horse once pooped on stage.

The 57-year-old star was asked about the "biggest mishap" she had ever had in front of a live audience and revealed that she was once joined by a horse who answered nature's call during a concert.

She said: "I think the biggest mishap I've had on stage - well, actually the biggest mishap I've had on stage was with my horse. One time, I was on stage and my horse drops a big poop. And it's big and it's steamy and it's stinky. I mean, not for me. I love the smell of horse poop! Everything I own smells like horse poop! But it was just really awkward so I just had to say [to the audience] 'Well, s*** happens!'"

Meanwhile, the 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker recently decided to pose nude for her upcoming album 'Queen of Me' after years of feeling insecure about her body and explained that she had to "force" herself to do the photoshoot so she could "learn to love" her physique.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she added: "I think it's very important to become comfortable in our own skin. I'm not an exhibitionist. I always had a problem with nudity. I'm one of those people who never enjoyed looking in the mirror with the lights on. I'm 57 and I've been in menopause for years so I'm like 'If I don't learn to love what I'm looking at in the mirror now. I'm gonna hate myself tomorrow. If I don't look at myself today. I'm going to hate myself tomorrow. because it's just getting sagged or lumpier. Gravity is a wonderful thing! So I did a lot of nude photos, I forced myself under the lights and I'm taking the pictures thinking 'This is the best I'm going to look anyway forever', so I might as well enjoy that and own it whatever that is at 57."