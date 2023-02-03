Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker.

The 34-year-old 'High School Musical' is said to have agreed to marry the 26-year-old sportsman late last year according to TMZ.com, with the website reporting the pair enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, France in November which could have provided the perfect setting for a proposal.

The couple has yet to comment on the report. They have been together since 2020 and the actress is regularly seen supporting him during his MBL games.

Cole previously played for Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamonds before recently signing a deal with the Colorado Rockies.

The engagement news comes just days after Vanessa gushed about her boyfriend in a sweet post on Instagram. She shared a picture of the couple dancing together at what appeared to be a wedding and wrote about her love for him.

In the caption, she added: "I’ll stop the world and melt with you ... @cotuck."

In an interview back in 2021, Vanessa revealed she met Cole during a Zoom meditation group.

She said of their online meeting: "Very random, yes. Zoom, you've got to love it."

Vanessa added of the baseball player: "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Vanessa previously dated her 'High School Musical' co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010 and was later in a relationship with 'Elvis' actor Austin Butler from 2011 to 2019.