Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has declared "angels" were watching over his mum after she cheated death in a terrifying car crash.

The wrestler-turned-actor's mother Ata Johnson was involved in an accident in Los Angeles late on Wednesday evening (01.02.23) and the 'Fast and Furious' star shared the news on Instagram along with a picture of her wrecked car.

Johnson revealed Ata will continue to receive medical attention, but he's just relieved that she survived, writing: "Thank you God she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated."

The former ring star went on to praise his mum for overcoming so many battles in her life and he thanked emergency services for rescuing her.

Johnson went on: "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.

"Thank you LAPD + LAFD for being so caring focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all."

The Hollywood star concluded his post by urging fans to stay close to their parents, adding: "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get."

The WWE Hall of Fame member's dad Rocky - who was also a professional wrestler - died in 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

After the tragedy, Johnson admitted he was heartbroken not to have been able to say goodbye to his father.

In a video posted on Instagram, he explained: "As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him.

"I'd give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ol' kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know."